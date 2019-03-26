  • WJZ 13On Air

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Sheriff’s arrested a man wanted for first-degree assault on a warrant obtained by County Police on Jan. 25.

According to the warrant, Hall was engaged in a domestic dispute in the 800 block of Caslon Way in Landover, Md.

A female victim called a friend for help, and Hall allegedly attacked the friend of the victim.

During the fight, Hall allegedly pulled a knife and cut the victim’s friend twice on his right hand.

The man left the scene and went to an area medical facility where he received stitches.

Deputies went to Hall’s residence multiple times without success until he answered the door on an additional attempt.

He was taken into custody and transported to the County Department of Corrections.

Hall is also charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

