



Baltimore County Police are looking for a 30-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

Christopher Daniel Booker, of the 100 block of Kingston Park Lane, 21220 was last seen on Monday.

Police said he may want to harm himself, and he might be in the Owings Mills area.

They said he could be driving a 2012 black Scion TC, with the MD tag 9AS2576.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 with any information.

