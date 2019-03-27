  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Bowie man arrested in Glen Burnie on DUI charges was also found with 53 guns in his truck, police said.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, 47-year-old Thomas Christian Scheber of the 15000 block of Pointer Ridge Drive, was charged with 16 counts of having a handgun in a vehicle and three counts of having a loaded handgun.

Thomas Christian Scheber. Anne Arundel County Police

Police said the charges are all misdemeanors and the guns were legally-owned.

Scheber was pulled over around 2 a.m. Monday, after his red F-150 was seen speeding on Crain Highway.

According to police, he failed a sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence.

That’s when police searched the truck and found the man’s rifles, shotguns and handguns.

