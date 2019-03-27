



Gov. Hogan vetoes $15 minimum wage,

In Gov. Hogan’s letter to General Assembly leadership he stated, “Now is not the time to reverse course and put Maryland back on the previous path to economic stagnation.”

Hogan continued, “Just as the minimum wage would cost jobs and deny those who need them most an entry into the labor market, the gains from a minimum wage increase are projected to be unevenly distributed. It is projected that only 20 percent of any new income would go to those below the poverty line, the rest would go to individuals above poverty.”

He suggested a compromise to the bill that includes a phased increase of two dollars to $12.10 by 2022.

He further offered additional provisions including: a trigger making increases above this amount effective only contingent on surrounding states reaching a combined average of 80 percent of our wage, differentiating the increase to account for geographical differences and tax relief for working families that are below the poverty line.

The governor also vetoed a bill that would reverse the post-Labor Day school start date for public schools.

The House and Senate have the votes to override, and have until April 8- when the session ends- to do so.

Read his full letter here.

This story is developing.

