



Michael Campbell has been found guilty for the October 2017 murder of Phillip Johnson.

Campbell was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. As a felon, he also received several gun-related convictions.

On the night of October 28, 2017, police responded to a shooting at a corner carryout in the Poplar Grove community. Inside the carryout, officers found the victim unresponsive sitting on a bench and bleeding from his head.

As medics gave aid to the victim later identified as Johnson, a loaded handgun was removed from the inside of his waistband.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

Video shows the shooter- wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants- walk inside the carryout. Several patrons were seen running out of the carryout as shots were fired.

As he fled from the murder scene, he was shot by an unknown assailant, police said.

Later that evening, St. Agnes Hospital notified police about a walk-in shooting victim. The victim, identified as Campbell, had been shot in his arm and twice in the back.

Campbell told police he was shot while walking to a bar and got a ride to the hospital. His light-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans were collected as evidence.

Officers searched the car that drove Campbell to the hospital. A handgun was found on the passenger-side floor where Campbell sat.

Police tested the gun and confirmed it was the murder weapon used in Johnson’s homicide. Campbell’s DNA was also found on the handgun.

“The grave irony of this homicide is telling; an armed man is killed and his gunman is shot—shortly after—by an unknown assailant lurking in the community,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “This case is yet another illustration of how gun availability in our city puts every Baltimore resident at imminent risk.”

Campbell’s disposition has not been announced. He faces a life sentence plus 35 years.

