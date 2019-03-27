  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Alex Wroblewski, Alex Wroblewski murder trial, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Jury selection, Local TV, Locust Point, Maryland


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jury selection continues Wednesday for the trial of two suspects accused of killing a well-known bartender in Locust Point.

Alex Wroblewski was killed while walking home from work back in November 2017.

Funeral Services Held For Bartender Killed Outside Locust Point Royal Farms

The trial originally began in early February but was postponed due to a conflict with the assistant State’s Attorney’s schedule.

Tonya Hayes and her boyfriend Marquese Winston each face 22 charges.

Two Of Three Suspects In Locust Point Bartender Murder Reject Plea Deals, Jury Selection Underway

21-year-old Trivontre Gatling-Mouzon took a plea deal and will serve eight years.

He also agreed to testify against his mother, Tonya Hayes, who rejected a deal for 15 years in prison. Her boyfriend, Marquese Winston- who turned down a 60-year deal.

