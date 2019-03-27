



Jury selection continues Wednesday for the trial of two suspects accused of killing a well-known bartender in Locust Point.

Alex Wroblewski was killed while walking home from work back in November 2017.

The trial originally began in early February but was postponed due to a conflict with the assistant State’s Attorney’s schedule.

Tonya Hayes and her boyfriend Marquese Winston each face 22 charges.

21-year-old Trivontre Gatling-Mouzon took a plea deal and will serve eight years.

He also agreed to testify against his mother, Tonya Hayes, who rejected a deal for 15 years in prison. Her boyfriend, Marquese Winston- who turned down a 60-year deal.

