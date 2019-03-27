  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of 33rd Street and University Parkway around 5:50 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body and a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe both victims were in the 3700 block of Yolando Road when they were shot. The victims then drove to 33rd Street and University Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

