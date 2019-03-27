  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2019 NFL regular season begins in September, and with the new season comes new rules.

The NFL will usher in the expanded use of replay review of officials calls.

The new plan was adopted in a vote at the annual NFL Owners Meeting in Arizona.

Under the new rule, pass interference calls will be open to review for the first time in NFL history.

The infamous no-call for pass interference in the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints fueled the fire behind this revision.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver, and former Raven, Torey Smith stopped by the WJZ studio to discuss the new rule.

“When I was in Baltimore with Joe, I probably got held more than any receiver in the history of the game,” Smith said.

Smith also said that the new rule was, “definitely worth looking into.”

“Obviously [officials] miss calls and it can be a huge chunk play if the refs make a mistake.”

Baltimore’s 2019 schedule has been finalized, but the team is still waiting to find out dates and kickoff times against its opponents.

Continue to stay with WJZ for your full Ravens coverage.

