BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh is out of the hospital and recovering after she was admitted with pneumonia.

Her spokesman said she is working.

Pugh was hospitalized earlier this week amid a controversy about a half a million dollar book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System on whose board she also served until she resigned last week.

She’s expected to hold a press conference soon.

