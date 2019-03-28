



Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh is out of the hospital and recovering after she was admitted with pneumonia.

Her spokesman said she is working.

Pugh was hospitalized earlier this week amid a controversy about a half a million dollar book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System on whose board she also served until she resigned last week.

She’s expected to hold a press conference soon.

