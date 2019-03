Baltimore County Fire units are responding to a working dwelling fire in Long Green.

The fire broke out in the 5300 block of Glen Arm Rd., a tanker strike team has been requested, no injuries are reported at this time.

#BCoFD units responding to working dwelling fire in the 5300 blk of Glen Arm Rd in #LongGreen. Tanker strike team requested; no injuries reported. DT 1504. ^TR — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 28, 2019

This story is developing.

