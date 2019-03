ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland House and Senate both vote to override Gov. Hogan’s vetoes of $15 minimum wage.

The House shot down Hogan’s veto by a vote of 96-43, while the Senate voted 32-15 to override the veto.

#WJZ House overrides Hogan veto of minimum wage 96-43 — Pat Warren WJZ (@PatWarrenWJZ) March 28, 2019

This story is developing.

