



Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Old Tucker Row for a reported shooting around 5:21 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man outside of Kahler Hall in the Harper’s Choice Village Center.

The victim was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported that two male suspects approached the victim. They then heard two or three shots before seeing both suspects flee the scene.

Preliminarily, police believe that the incident may be drug-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

