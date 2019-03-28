SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Police seized 20 packages of marijuana gummy candies, as well as a handgun during a traffic stop in Anne Arundel County on Thursday.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on Pioneer Drive near Arwell Court in Severn. In an attempt to flee, the suspect tried to strike the detectives with the vehicle.
Officers were able to catch up with the car which became disabled a short distance away from officers. The driver and passenger were taken into custody.
Police found 20 packages of gummy candy containing marijuana and a Glock 22 .40 caliber semi-auto handgun with 11 rounds that were loaded.
The passenger was found to have 22.13 grams of suspected marijuana having an estimated street value of $440 on his person.
Courtesy AACO Police: Daeshawn Cornelius Evans and Anthony Chandler Godbolt
The driver is identified as Daeshawn Cornelius Evans, 25, of Severn. He was charged with the following:
- Three counts of first-degree assault
- CDS: possession with intent to distribute: narcotics
- CDS: possession not marijuana
- CDS: distr. etc. w/firearm
- Firearm/drug trafficking crime
- Handgun in vehicle
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
The passenger, identified as Anthony Chandler Godbolt, 24, of Severn, is charged with the following:
- CDS: possession of marijuana 10 GM+
- CDS: Distr. etc. w/firearm
- Firearm/drug trafficking crime
- Handgun in vehicle
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook