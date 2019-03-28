



Police seized 20 packages of marijuana gummy candies, as well as a handgun during a traffic stop in Anne Arundel County on Thursday.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on Pioneer Drive near Arwell Court in Severn. In an attempt to flee, the suspect tried to strike the detectives with the vehicle.

Officers were able to catch up with the car which became disabled a short distance away from officers. The driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Police found 20 packages of gummy candy containing marijuana and a Glock 22 .40 caliber semi-auto handgun with 11 rounds that were loaded.

The passenger was found to have 22.13 grams of suspected marijuana having an estimated street value of $440 on his person.

Courtesy AACO Police: Daeshawn Cornelius Evans and Anthony Chandler Godbolt

The driver is identified as Daeshawn Cornelius Evans, 25, of Severn. He was charged with the following:

Three counts of first-degree assault

CDS: possession with intent to distribute: narcotics

CDS: possession not marijuana

CDS: distr. etc. w/firearm

Firearm/drug trafficking crime

Handgun in vehicle

Loaded handgun in vehicle

The passenger, identified as Anthony Chandler Godbolt, 24, of Severn, is charged with the following:

CDS: possession of marijuana 10 GM+

CDS: Distr. etc. w/firearm

Firearm/drug trafficking crime

Handgun in vehicle

Loaded handgun in vehicle

