COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — This student took an unusual route last Sunday.

A University of Maryland student tried to drive down the stairs of Mayer Hall on UMD’s campus in College Park.

Investigators said the driver thought they could drive down the steps without any issues, but ended up getting stuck.

A tow truck had to move the car, which had minor damages, but was able to drive away.

The driver was not hurt.

The stairs are closed until repairs are made.

