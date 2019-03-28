



After a one-year absence, the Pride of Baltimore is back in Charm City.

The ship was unable to sail in 2018, but after getting $1.5 million from the state, the Pride of Baltimore returned to the Inner Harbor Thursday.

“I remember the first one being built over there by the Science Center,” Till Strudwick said. “I have pictures at home. I was 25-years-old, and it’s great to see it back.”

The replica was built in 1977. It came 150 years after its role in the War of 1812.

When the ship was traveling back from Europe in 1886, it was caught in a storm that killed the captain and three crew members.

“[The Pride of Baltimore] is constant in the representation that we do have pride,” Captain Miles said. “We might have problems, but we do have pride.”

The Pride of Baltimore wasn’t alone in the Inner Harbor Thursday. The Stad Amsterdam was in town from Miami with a crew of over 50 people.

“It feels a little like coming home now,” a crew member said. “I think it’s the sixth time now in Baltimore, and it was beautiful in the morning when we came in here with the Pride of Baltimore.”

The Pride of Baltimore made its debut in Annapolis on Maryland Day.

Stan Amsterdam will open for free deck tours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

