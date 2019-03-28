



Budget airline WOW Air abruptly ceased all services starting Thursday, March 28, stranding passengers flying in and out of BWI.

The Icelandic airline did ground six flights that were set to leave late Wednesday at Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, New York and Baltimore.

Stranded passengers took to Twitter to share their experiences.

Landed in Bmore last night from Paris on WOW and since I needed a wheel chair, I was one of the last to exit and thought it strange that police officers were entering plane and now wondered if the plane was seized. #wowair #prayingforticketholders #bwi pic.twitter.com/UMVMg9dYPO — rita walters (@ritalwalters) March 28, 2019

UNBELIEVABLE. @wow_air you have stranded a good 45+ people for 24 hours in Iceland (a few women are here for TWO days bc they live in Canada). Such a sad, poor execution of accommodations for all of us connecting in BWI. #DontFlyWowAir. — meghan (@nut__MEGGG) March 26, 2019

WOW Air passengers are stranded across the U.S. and Europe.

In a statement on its website the airline, which had earlier suspended all its flights, told passengers there would be no further flights and advised them to check flights with other airlines for ways to reach their destinations.

Denise Riordan, an Irish woman who has lived in Columbia, Maryland for 20 years, got stuck at BWI on Wednesday night after her WOW Air flight was initially delayed and eventually cancelled.

She was set to travel to Ireland for her nephew’s christening.

“We were due to take the flight at 7.05pm yesterday, we were all lined up to board – half of the people were already on board the flight,” Riordan told The Independent. “Then a man came up to the people who were checking our boarding passes – it turned out that it was a pilot – and he said: ‘You can’t let these people board, you need to tell them there are operational issues’.”

CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave said thousands of passengers would be stuck on Thursday looking for a back home, or a way to get where they were going. He said the best option for stranded passengers was to try and get help through their credit card companies, if they booked their tickets that way.

Though #wowairlines has abruptly shut down, the automated system at #BWI still shows tonight’s Iceland arrival/departure as “on-time”. An aviation observer says 1 of Wow’s 11 planes is now grounded at BWI. pic.twitter.com/NbsYoFGorX — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) March 28, 2019

Its bankruptcy comes after six months of turbulent negotiations to sell the low-cost carrier, first to its main rival and flag-ship carrier Icelandair and later to Indigo Partners, an American company operating the airline Wizz.

Icelandair is offering stranded WOW passengers special fares to get to Iceland.

