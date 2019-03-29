Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Three Baltimore County Police officers were struck by a car in the 900 block of S. Caton Avenue in southwest Baltimore.
The suspect fled the scene.
The incident occurred near St. Agnes Hospital.
The officers are a part of the Joint Warrant Apprehension Task Force.
Two officers were taken to St. Agnes; one didn’t require treatment.
All are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
