BREAKING3 Baltimore County Officers Struck By Car Near St. Agnes Hospital
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Three Baltimore County Police officers were struck by a car in the 900 block of S. Caton Avenue in southwest Baltimore.

The suspect fled the scene.

The incident occurred near St. Agnes Hospital.

The officers are a part of the Joint Warrant Apprehension Task Force.

Two officers were taken to St. Agnes; one didn’t require treatment.

All are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with WJZ on this breaking story.

