DULLES, Va. (WJZ) — A plane that left BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday morning had to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport.

An odor in the cabin led to seven passengers being transported to area hospitals, according to reports.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

