Police were dispatched to a large disturbance at the mall involving hundreds of juveniles in multiple fights.

Police also said that they received several calls of businesses being damaged.

Police also reported one robbery.

A female victim had her vehicle windshield destroyed and told police that her phone and purse were stolen.

Police made arrests in connection to the robbery.

Pepper spray was used by police in order to gain control of a crowd.

Police said that the incident initiated from a fight inside of the mall during, “The official high school March Madness Party” which was advertised on social media.

The incident required response from additional precincts, aviation, K9 Units, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the Maryland State Police.

Eastpoint Mall released the following statement in regard to the incident:

“Last night our security team responded quickly to a gathering of teenagers inside a tenant within Eastpoint Mall. After witnessing the size of the crowd, Eastpoint Mall’s Security Team promptly decided to shutdown the event. Eastpoint Mall Security, in conjuction with the police helped escort the individuals outside of the mall where the incidents in question took place. We are fully investigating the event. At Eastpoint Mall we take safety and security very seriously and we will continue to do all we can to make everyone’s experiences at Eastpoint safe and enjoyable.”

