Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast Baltimore that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Bouldin Street around 2:30a.m. this morning for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Then victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

