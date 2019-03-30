  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMTo Be Announced
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Damascus High School, Local TV, Montgomery County Public Schools, Talkers


MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Public Schools issued new guidelines and expectations from its student-athletes.

The new guidelines come following an incident inside a locker room at Damascus High School last fall.

Investigators said that four JV football players assaulted their teammates with a broomstick inside a Damascus High School locker room.

4 Damascus High Students Indicted On Rape Charges 

The new rules state that coaches are in charge of supervising athletes in the locker room before a game or practice.

Coaches are also required to show a presentation to athletes that discusses hazing and bullying.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s