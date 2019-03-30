Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Public Schools issued new guidelines and expectations from its student-athletes.
The new guidelines come following an incident inside a locker room at Damascus High School last fall.
Investigators said that four JV football players assaulted their teammates with a broomstick inside a Damascus High School locker room.
The new rules state that coaches are in charge of supervising athletes in the locker room before a game or practice.
Coaches are also required to show a presentation to athletes that discusses hazing and bullying.
