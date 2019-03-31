  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON (WJZ) — Police have identified the man who died after being found “bleeding profusely” at a Towson apartment complex on Friday.

Police say the man is Dennis Joseph Buckley, 47, of the 6900 block of Donachie Road.

Police arrived in the 6900 block of Lachlan Circle around 9:47 a.m. Friday morning after a citizen called 911 and reported a man lying unconscious and bleeding on the sidewalk.

Police said it appeared that the victim suffered trauma to his upper body.

He was transported to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m.

If anyone has information about this murder, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Metro Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

