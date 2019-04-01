  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult, last seen Monday.

65-year-old Eddie Blair was last seen April 1 at around 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black jacket, blue pants and brown shoes.

He is 6’ and weighs 250 lbs. Police said Blair suffers from Dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.

