



Police have increased their presence a Baltimore private school as a precaution after two students got into a confrontation over social media.

According to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, an Archbishop Curley High School students made threats against another student via social media Sunday.

One mother reported the threat to police.

Police said they didn’t believe the threat was serious, but would be present at the school Monday.

School officials did notify parents.

