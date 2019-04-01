



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is asking the state prosecutor to launch a formal investigation into Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s sales of children’s books to the University of Maryland Medical Center while she was a board member.

In a letter to the state prosecutor Hogan said, “These are deeply disturbing allegations. I am particularly concerned about the UMMS sale because it has significant continuing ties with the State and receives very substantial public funding.”

Pugh sold $500,000 worth of her “Healthy Holly” children’s book series to UMMS.

She was on the board until last week when she resigned.

On Monday, Kaiser Permanante said it too bought $114,000 worth of the books from Pugh from 2015-2018. She became mayor in Dec. 2016.

Comptroller Pete Franchot called for Pugh’s resignation Monday following the Kaiser Permanante news.

