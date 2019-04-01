



A man found “bleeding profusely” in a parking lot at a Towson apartment complex was fatally stabbed, according to police.

The medical examiner ruled Dennis Buckley’s death on Lachlan Circle Friday morning a homicide by knife wound.

Police arrived in the 6900 block of Lachlan Circle around 9:47 a.m. and found a man bleeding in the parking lot.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died.

Police believed the man had suffered significant trauma to his upper body.

On Sunday, police identified the man as 47-year-old Buckley.

A resident in the same apartment complex told WJZ he was approached by a man with a knife just five hours before this incident.

The apartment complex where the stabbing occurred is near Towson University’s campus and is a popular off-campus housing complex. The university notified students about the incident Friday.

