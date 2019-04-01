Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fairmount Heights, Local TV, Maryland, Prince George's County, Transgender Murder


FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have identified a transgender woman fatally shot over the weekend.

Prince George’s County police said in a statement Monday that 27-year-old Gerry Carmon of Alexandria, Virginia, a transgender woman who went by Ashanti, was fatally shot in Fairmount Heights on Saturday morning.

Police say officers called to Jost Street for a report of gunshots found Carmon shot multiple times and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

County police investigate all homicides in the town of Fairmount Heights.

