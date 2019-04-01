  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recreation crabbing season began Monday, April 1 for The Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries as well as the Atlantic Ocean, coastal bays and their tributaries.

Anyone can go crabbing in Maryland, however depending on where you are and what equipment you’re using, you may need a license.

Licenses are required for anyone who uses a trotline, collapsible crab traps, net rings, seines or eel pots, according to the Department of Natural Resources’ website.

However, you don’t need a license when using handlines or dip nets.

However, crabbers are prohibited from selling crabs or possessing egg-bearing crab or any female hard or peeler crabs.

For more on the dos and don’t of crabbing, head to Maryland DNR’s website. 

