



Smithfield Foods, Inc., a U.S.-based global food company is opening a new distribution center in Cecil County.

The center will create 240 new jobs, a Maryland press release said Monday.

Smithfield Foods is a $15 million global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer.

The 420,000 square-foot facility will be in Principio Business Park.

“This new distribution center is an essential part of our efforts to streamline our national logistics network to optimize our operations, while advancing our ambitious sustainability goals,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield Foods. “We are proud to become part of the business community in Maryland, a location that provides strategic advantages for our business and improves our ability to provide high-quality product to our customers and consumers.” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and CEO for Smithfield Foods.

Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his excitement in a statement Monday:

“It is a tremendous win for the state and for Cecil County that a global company like Smithfield Foods, which has worldwide brand recognition, has chosen to continue its growth in Maryland,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This new facility and the 240 new jobs it brings underscores our administration’s promise to make Maryland more business friendly and create job opportunities for our citizens.”

Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy said the county is pleased on the expansion to turn Cecil County into a hub for distribution along the I-95 corridor.

“We are honored and proud to have attracted them and we look forward to supporting their growth in this new facility at the Principio Business Park,” McCarthy said in a statement.

