Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers, Tax fraud


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore-area tax preparer was sentenced to prison for felony theft and willfully filing a false tax return on Tuesday.

Floyd Wright, 66, was sentenced to five years in prison after he pled guilty to those specific charges on Feb. 1, 2019.

The Judge also ordered Wright be on three years probation following his release, and pay $50,000 in restitution.

In preparing returns, Wright entered false adjusted gross income based on false and inflated business losses, false charitable contributions, fictitious business and/or other false filings which minimized his clients’ Maryland tax liabilities and increased their tax refunds.

