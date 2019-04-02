



Baltimore City Council President Jack Young is officially leading Baltimore, since he took over the office at midnight Tuesday.

The 64-year-old has served on City Council for more than two decades, and is approaching a re-election year in 2020.

WJZ asked Tuesday morning if he planned on permanently seeking the City’s top seat.

“Everybody knows that was my dream job, I will be running for President of City Council in Baltimore,” Young said.

He said in a press conference Tuesday he understands how traumatizing the past few weeks have been for Baltimore.

“The past few weeks have been painful and traumatizing for all of us. Like each of you, I am heartbroken,” Young said.

He also announced that Sharon Middleton will be acting City Council President.

Surrounded by city leaders, Young said he looks forward to serve as a “stabilizing force in the City,” and said the work is just beginning.

“Baltimore is strong and resilient, and the team that we have here, we’re going to move the city forward. I’m just asking for trust and faith and prayers, so we can get the job done,”

He also said he will run the city until the mayor returns or makes a decision to leave office.

The ex-officio mayor did not give his official position on a resignation from Mayor Pugh, but did encourage the State to continue its work looking into the matter.

“Like I said earlier and i stand by my previous remarks the governor has called the special prosecutor to look into this matter, the Maryland state house delegation and the Senate is looking into this, I want them to continue to do their work while I continue to do the work for the city, so I stand by that comment,”

Speaking of Mayor Pugh, there has been no word on when- or if- she will return to office.

