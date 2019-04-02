



A fire caused $10,000 in damage to a Shady Side cottage Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call from a neighbor at around 2:50 p.m. reporting the back of the home was on fire.

A team of 35 firefighters quickly extinguished an exterior fire on the rear of the home that had extended to the attic.

The structure to the home was damaged at an estimated $10,000, and the contents added up to $2,000 in damages.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation unit who are requesting that anyone with video or pictures of the fire before the arrival of firefighters contact them at 410-222-TIPS.

