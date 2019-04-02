



State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man late Tuesday morning in Howard County.

At around 11:50 a.m., troopers responded to a vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in the area east of Marriottsville Road.

A 2013 Hyundai Veloster was driving west on I-70 when for unknown reasons the driver, who was the only one in the car, left the road to the right and overturned into the tree line.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

No other vehicles wre involved and no other injuries were reported as a result of this crash. The victim’s identification is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

As of 1:30 p.m., the right lane and shoulder of I-70 West remained closed to allow for cleanup and further investigation.

