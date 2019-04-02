



Police are investigating an armed robbery at a CVS in Crofton early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded at around 3 a.m. to the CVS located at 2003 Davidsonville Road in Crofton.

A man entered the business with two other men, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The clerk complied and the suspects left the store. Officers searched the area but weren’t able to find the suspects.

There were two employees in the store at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as three black men, all wearing dark or gray clothing.

