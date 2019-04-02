



Maryland State Police are investigating the distribution of racist literature found in a Talbot County community over the weekend.

A St. Michaels resident contacted police Sunday morning and reported racist literature that had been found distributed in driveways in the community.

A trooper responded and found that the material had been left at homes in the area of Riverview Terrace and Cove Road in St. Michaels.

The material indicated it is produced by the Ku Klux Klan, and put out racist views toward African Americans, Jewish people, American Indians and others.

The material also solicits people to join the KKK. The flyers were found in clear plastic baggies.

The bags also contained birdseed, which police said allowed the package to be thrown directly into a driveway and stay there.

This incident is being documented as a hate/bias incident per the Maryland Public Safety Article Title 2-307. However, the investigation has not established evidence that a crime has been committed, police said.

