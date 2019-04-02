BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawyer for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said the state prosecutor has opened an investigation into sales of her self-published children’s book on Tuesday.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt has said he does not confirm or deny the existence of the investigation.

This story is developing. 

