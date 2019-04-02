



A crash involving several cars left a U.S. Postal truck crumpled on its side in Rockville on Monday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday night along Route 355.

The force of the crash caused the postal truck to flip over and destroyed the front end of another car.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

