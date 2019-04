Whole Foods shoppers listen up!

The grocer is cutting prices on hundreds of items starting Wednesday.

Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, is looking to change the grocer’s image as an expensive place to shop.

Prices are dropping by about 20 percent, with the cuts focused on peak-of-season produce.

Amazon Prime members will see twice as many exclusive deals.

