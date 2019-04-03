



Baltimore City leadership met for a Board of Estimates meeting on Wednesday, its first since leadership changed hands on Monday.

Acting Mayor Jack Young moved into his new seat at the meeting as the city leader.

“We have two mayors,” Andre Davis, City Solicitor, said. “One on leave, and one actively running the city. Our mayor, who we devote our attention to, is the mayor that’s running the city.”

Baltimore Mayor To Take Leave Of Absence Amid ‘Healthy Holly’ Book Controversy, Cites ‘Health Issues’

Davis tried to explain the shift in power, but as of Wednesday, there are no permanent occupants in its top office.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is still out on leave, recovering from pneumonia amid the “Healthy Holly” book controversy.

“The process has worked itself out,” Young said. “I respect that process.”

Young has declined to comment on if he thinks Pugh should resign, but said that in her absence, city leadership is reviewing other contracts and checking for proper financial disclosure.

“We asked the law department to pull, I think it’s 90, of the last contracts before the Board of Estimates so that we can look at them,” Young said.

Some Baltimore City Council members have called for Pugh’s resignation, but others have declined to comment on the matter.

