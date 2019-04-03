



Deputy State Fire Marshals are requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects after two restrooms were intentionally set on fire in a concrete block structure at C. Milton Wright High School.

On March 26, 2019, a school resource officer requested the assistance of the Office of the State Fire Marshal after a custodian had discovered the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 800-492-7529.

