ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The governors of four states and the mayor of the District of Columbia are asking Congressional leaders to boost funding for Chesapeake Bay cleanup.

The governors of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Delaware and the mayor of Washington, D.C., called on House and Senate committee leaders in a letter released Wednesday to oppose proposed cuts to the federal Chesapeake Bay Program.

Instead, they want an increase in funding from $73 million to $90 million.

Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent a similar letter to top Congressional leaders after President Donald Trump’s administration proposed cutting the program’s budget by 90 percent.

Hogan is the chair of the Chesapeake Executive Council, which creates policy direction for the restoration and protection of the nation’s largest estuary.

