



Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in south Baltimore that left one man hospitalized on Wednesday night.

Police were called to an area hospital around 9:36 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police that he was in the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

