  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in south Baltimore that left one man hospitalized on Wednesday night.

Police were called to an area hospital around 9:36 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police that he was in the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s