Mount Saint Joseph High School sent a letter to parents earlier Wednesday about a social media threat at the school.

The letter explains a threat was made through direct messaging on social media, and once the school learned about it, authorities were told immediately.

“We have been made aware of a threat made towards our Mount Saint Joseph community, and we acted right away to neutralize this threat. Our policies and procedures that have been implemented will prevent any future threats stemming from this situation. There is no danger to your son, but the administration and I felt the need to communicate this matter to you.

The threat was made through direct messaging on social media, and once we gained knowledge of it, authorities were contacted immediately. We were able to act so quickly because of the people who saw something of concern and brought it to our attention. I am grateful that we have so many people looking out for the good of our school community. I encourage you and your sons to continue to contact me at 410-644-3300 if you come across anything that could possibly put someone in danger.

Please know your son’s safety is of the utmost importance to us, and we do everything in our power to give him a healthy learning environment. Let us pray together for God’s continued blessings on our Mount Saint Joseph community,”