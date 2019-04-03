  • WJZ 13On Air

By Mike Schuh
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tourism brings millions of dollars to Baltimore, and Visit Baltimore is promoting different neighborhoods to get more tourists to see different areas.

“We want to push people out to Remington, Hamden, Canton, Federal Hill, Mount Royal, to really see all the great things that are happening,” Al Hutchison, of Visit Baltimore, said.

To push tourists to different locations throughout the city, Visit Baltimore is spending $400,000 in advertisements.

On Harford Road in Lauraville, tourists can visit Annie Howe Papercuts, a studio that teaches a variety of workshops.

“I not only do papercutting, but I teach workshops,” Annie Howe said. “It’s a skill that can be taught in a couple of hours.”

Howe’s textures are featured in the Visit Baltimore “Meet the Makers” campaign in hopes that visitors will stop by her studio.

Visit Baltimore said that it wants ambassadors of Baltimore to be from Baltimore.

