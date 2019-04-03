



Baltimore’s new acting mayor is Bernard C. “Jack” Young.

Young, a Democrat, is the city council president who became acting mayor after Mayor Catherine Pugh took a leave of absence to focus on her health following a diagnosis of pneumonia.

Pugh also is in a midst of a scandal over the sale of her “Healthy Holly” children’s book series, which she sold to several organizations while she was in office.

Young, 64, grew up in East Baltimore. He is a married father of two.

A 21-year veteran of the city council, he was re-elected in 2016. His city council career started in 1996. He represented the old 2nd council district until he was unanimously voted into the office of president to fill Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s vacancy when she took over as mayor after Sheila Dixon resigned following a gift card scandal.

