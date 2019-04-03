  • WJZ 13On Air

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A female yellow lab mix named Taffy has been found after she went missing when her owner got into a car accident in Edgewater.

Taffy was handed off to a Good Samaritan took Taffy for safe keeping while her owner got medical attention, and now the owner’s daughter is looking for Taffy.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the corner of Route 2 Solomons Island Road and Colony Crossing in Edgewater.

Her leash was handed off to a man at the scene of the accident, and no one has been able to locate the man or Taffy since then.

The man is described to be a white man in his mid-50s possibly driving a white truck.

The Lost and Found Pets of Anne Arundel County Maryland shared a message from her family, asking for information.

Taffy was wearing a metal training collar, the Lost and Found Pets of Anne Arundel County Maryland said, with a black leash attached.

Taffy is micro-chipped, has a light blue stripe tattoo on her stomach, indicating she is spayed.

If you have seen Taffy we ask that you contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department or Animal Control.

If you have her please turn her into an animal shelter the SPCA or Anne Arundel County Animal Control.

