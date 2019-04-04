



Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones had a San Diego Padres fan ejected at Petco Park for using profanity Wednesday night.

According to reports, Jones had ballpark security remove the fan because, “he was cussing me out” while tracking down a flyball in centerfield.

This is not the first time that Jones has vocalized his displeasure with spectator treatment.

In 2017, Jones said he was the subject of racist taunts and had a bag of peanuts thrown at him at Fenway Park.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook