



Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting at a local pub in Pasadena in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police responded to the Brass Rail Pub for reports of shots fired around 1 a.m.

Officers found that a large fight broke out inside the bar that continued outside into the parking lot.

As the fight continued, two gunshots were heard outside.

No one was injured by the gunshots, police said.

Police are working to identify potential persons of interest. This investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook