



Fire investigators in Maryland say witnesses reported that a blaze that killed two people, injured firefighters and destroyed several townhouses started outside, so no sprinklers or smoke alarms were activated.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said in a statement that deputies on the scene Thursday are working to determine what started the fire that broke out Wednesday in Chesapeake Beach, approximately 55 miles (85 kilometers) south of Baltimore. Damage is estimated at $1 million.

Woman, Child Believed To Be Dead After Rowhomes Catch Fire On Chesapeake Beach

Officials said the bodies of two people, a woman and child, who had been trapped in a townhouse were found in the collapsed debris. The victims have not identified.

Officials say three firefighters were burned and one injured a shoulder, but all have been released from hospitals. About 17 people were displaced.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)