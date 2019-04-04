



It’s all about Orioles Opening Day at Camden Yards Thursday.

Various Baltimore area restaurants are offering deals and freebies.

Chick-fil-A: Wear your Orioles gear and get free Chick-fil-A sandwich at 41 Baltimore area restaurants.

Green Turtle: $1 pitchers with a purchase of wings, $4 Jim Bean, Jack Daniels and Crown Royale.

Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken: Happy hour pricing: $3 beer and sangria, $4 wine and $19.95 for 24 wings.

Pickle’s Pub: Drink specials all day.

Pratt Street Ale House: Check out the game at Pratt Street Ale House and try their new dry-hopped citrus pale ale: “I Wish I Was At The Yard.”

The Rowhouse Grille: $1 oysters, $2 hot dogs, $5 pimento cheese and pork rinds, $8 carnitas loaded pretzel bites, $10 cloak and daggers, $10 cheesesteaks. $3 Guinness blondes, $4 old Oriole Park Premium, $5 Jameson.

Also if you’re just headed to the stadium, here are the new menu options at Camden Yards.

